Reduction in subsidies: CPI(M) calls Budget 2024 regressive, contractionary

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has vehemently criticised the Union Budget 2024, calling it regressive and contractionary. In a strongly worded statement, the CPI(M) highlighted significant cuts in subsidies and a lack of focus on expanding economic activities, which they argue will exacerbate the miseries of the people and stifle investment and employment generation.

The party pointed out that while the government's revenue earnings increased by 14.5 per cent, expenditure grew by only 5.94 per cent. Instead of using the increased revenues to boost economic activity, the government has chosen to reduce the fiscal deficit from 5.8 percent to 4.9 percent of GDP, a move the CPI(M) claims is designed to appease international finance capital.

Key subsidy cuts include a reduction of Rs 24,894 crore in fertiliser subsidies and Rs 7,082 crore in food subsidies.