Budget 2024 is a 'kursi bachao' budget: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at the Union government, Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the Union Budget 2024 as a “kursi bachao” (save the chair) budget.

In a post on X, Gandhi said:

“Kursi Bachao” Budget.

- Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states.

- Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian.

- Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets."

Veteran Congressman and former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram has also pointed out that chunks of the Budget appear to be copied from the Congress manifesto released ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, held between April and June.

In other reactions to the Budget, Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest in Parliament immediately after Sitharaman concluded her Budget presentation, accusing the BJP-led NDA government of neglecting Punjab throughout the speech.