Economic Survey 2024: Addressing private investment, MSMEs, rural development concerns raised

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 22 July, tabled the Economic Survey 2024 and its statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha, setting the stage for the Union Budget 2024 presentation on 23 July during the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The survey identifies six critical areas where the government needs to intensify its efforts, despite attempts to present an optimistic economic outlook since taking office in 2014.

Among the primary concerns highlighted in the Economic Survey 2024 is the need to boost private investment. Despite measures such as slashing corporate taxes from 30 per cent to 22 per cent in 2019, private investment has not picked up as anticipated.

Private Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), a measure of private sector investment in fixed capital such as buildings and machinery, has seen a steady decline. In 2022, private GFCF stood at 22 per cent of GDP, down from 25-26 per cent in FY14 and FY15.

Factors such as China’s manufacturing monopoly, low domestic consumption, and inflationary pressures exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions have contributed to this sluggish investment. The government’s capital expenditure has tripled since FY20, but private sector participation remains tepid.

GFCF measures the growth of fixed capital, such as buildings and machinery, in an economy. It indicates the level of private sector investment. Overall GFCF includes both private and government investments.

Fixed capital is crucial as it enables workers to produce more goods and services, thereby boosting economic growth and improving living standards.