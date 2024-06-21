Delhi Congress holds protest outside BJP office over NEET 'paper leak'
The demonstration was led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav
Congress workers on Friday, 21 June, held a demonstration near the BJP headquarters in New Delhi over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.
The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5 May with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.
The results were announced on 4 June.
There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.
On 21 June, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai has planned to lead a Congress 'gherao' of Vidhan Bhawan to protest the incidents of examination paper leaks, a party spokesman said.
He said doubts have been raised about the examination following the arrest of some persons in connection with corruption in the exam in different states.
