Delhi Congress holds protest outside BJP office over NEET 'paper leak'

Congress workers on Friday, 21 June, held a demonstration near the BJP headquarters in New Delhi over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

The demonstration was led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.

The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5 May with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.