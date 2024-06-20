NEET aspirants, parents meet Rahul Gandhi, seek support for re-test

A group of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) 2024 aspirants along with their parents on Thursday met senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing row over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam 2024.

The students met Gandhi at his residence in Delhi to seek his support in demanding re-examination of the MBBS qualifying exam for medical students. Gandhi met about 15-20 NEET-UG aspirants, minutes after addressing a press conference on the issue.

"We had a satisfying meeting with Rahul ji. He understood the pain of our children," the parent of a student said after the interaction with the Congress MP.

"We are demanding re-examination of the NEET-UG paper. Rahul sir heard our request and assured us that he would make all possible efforts to get the re-examination conducted in our interest," a student who met Gandhi said. The aspirants were accompanied by Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Varun Choudhary, who organised the meeting.