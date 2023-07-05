Delhi Congress to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on DPCC president

Newly appointed AICC in-charge for Delhi Deepak Babaria has called a meeting of Delhi Congress leaders on Wednesday to seek suggestions about a new party chief for the state, sources said.

"A meeting has been called at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office at 4 pm on Wednesday. All Delhi Congress leaders will be present at the meeting and provide their suggestions on who should be the new president of the party," a source told PTI.

Babaria also met party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day.

Last week, he had held a meeting with party leaders and workers to discuss Congress' roadmap for the 2024 Parliament elections. The meeting culminated with the passing of two resolutions - political and organisational.