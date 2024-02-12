Delhi convention calls on parties to oppose dilution of Places of Worship Act

Authors, academics, activists, lawyers, former bureaucrats, members of Parliament, human rights defenders, civil society groups, students and journalists met in New Delhi over the weekend and called upon ‘democratic’ political parties to adopt at least some of the proposals finalised at the Democracy Convention 2024.

Voicing their concern at the steady erosion of democracy in the country, participants called upon political parties to safeguard constitutional rights, promote equality and social justice and to revive the federal contract.

“The country is fragmenting in front of our eyes. In these conditions, we urge the democratic opposition to work together to strengthen constitutional values…”, the declaration adopted at the convention read. Growing tolerance of sexual harassment of women and children in the country, misuse of institutions, horrifying attacks on minorities and curbs on dissent were some of the other concerns voiced, briefed a statement released by the convenor, Radha Kumar.

The convention resolved to call upon political parties to reiterate their commitment, among other things, to the following:

· Strictly adhere to the 1992 Places of Worship Act with the cut-off date of 1947

· Agree to enact a comprehensive anti-discrimination law, that protects citizens against discrimination on grounds of sex, caste, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, or across intersections of these identities, in employment, education, housing and healthcare.

· Establish a Diversity Commission.