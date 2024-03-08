Delhi cop suspended for 'kicking' namaazis in Inderlok; area tense

The Delhi Police on Friday suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly kicking a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, police said.

The incident happened during Friday prayers at around 2.00 pm near Inderlok Metro station. In response, locals blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepped up security in the area in apprehension of a law and order problem.

The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media. The video shows a sub-inspector kicking a few people as they are offering namaz on what appears to be part of a road.

"In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," deputy commissioner of police (north) M.K. Meena said.