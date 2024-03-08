Delhi cop suspended for 'kicking' namaazis in Inderlok; area tense
The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media
The Delhi Police on Friday suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly kicking a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, police said.
The incident happened during Friday prayers at around 2.00 pm near Inderlok Metro station. In response, locals blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepped up security in the area in apprehension of a law and order problem.
The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media. The video shows a sub-inspector kicking a few people as they are offering namaz on what appears to be part of a road.
"In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," deputy commissioner of police (north) M.K. Meena said.
Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, Meena said. Earlier in the day, the DCP met the protestors and assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused, an official said.
The Delhi Congress termed the incident "shameful" in a post on X. "Very shameful! @DelhiPolice's jawan is kicking people offering namaz on the road. What could be more shameful than this?" the party said in a post in Hindi.
