Delhi couple arrested for racial abuse of Northeast women in Malviya Nagar
SC-ST Act invoked after video evidence reviewed; CM condemns incident, assures strict action
Delhi Police has arrested a married couple for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three neighbours from the Northeast during an altercation in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh, were taken into custody following an investigation into an FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station. According to police, the incident occurred on 20 February during a dispute related to repair work at a rented accommodation.
Officials said Ruby Jain allegedly made abusive and derogatory remarks targeting three women from Arunachal Pradesh. The FIR initially included provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of women and promoting enmity between groups. Subsequently, sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added.
“The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials,” police said in a statement.
Police said the arrests followed examination of video recordings and witness statements that indicated racially charged remarks were made during the confrontation.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the incident in a post on X.
“I strongly condemn the incident that occurred with our sisters from the Northeast and stand firmly with them,” she wrote, adding that Delhi belongs to everyone. “Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally.”
Police said further investigation is underway and additional legal steps will be taken based on evidence collected in the case.
