Northeast students protest at Jantar Mantar seeking justice for Tripura student killed in Dehradun

Students from the Northeast on Wednesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding justice for Tripura student Anjel Chakma, who died after being stabbed in Dehradun earlier this month.

Hundreds of students from the Northeast studying at Delhi University participated in the protest, organised under the banner of the NESSDU (Northeast Students' Society of Delhi University).

The demonstrators sought a thorough and impartial investigation into Chakma’s killing and raised concerns over the safety of students from the region across the country.

Anjel Chakma (24), a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, was allegedly attacked by a group of six people in Dehradun on 9 December after he objected to racial slurs directed at him and his younger brother. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on 26 December.

Dehradun police have so far arrested five of the six accused. The main accused, Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur district in Nepal, is absconding.