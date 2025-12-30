Tripura student killing: NHRC issues notice to Dehradun DM, SSP

The tragic death of a young student from Tripura has cast a long shadow over the hill city of Dehradun, igniting outrage across the nation and drawing the scrutiny of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Anjel Chakma, 24, a final-year MBA student, succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal attack on 9 December, after seventeen harrowing days in hospital. The assault, allegedly fueled by racial slurs, has underscored the persistent prejudices faced by people from India’s North-Eastern states.

The NHRC has swiftly taken cognisance of the incident, issuing notices to the Dehradun district magistrate and the city’s senior superintendent of police. Authorities have been directed to investigate the allegations meticulously and submit a detailed action report within seven days.

A copy of the case proceedings is also to be forwarded to the Uttarakhand chief secretary and director general of police. The commission has emphasized the urgent need to ensure the safety and dignity of all North-Eastern students across the state.