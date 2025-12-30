Tripura student killing: NHRC issues notice to Dehradun DM, SSP
Anjel Chakma, 24, a final-year MBA student, died on 26 December from injuries sustained in a brutal attack on 9 December
The tragic death of a young student from Tripura has cast a long shadow over the hill city of Dehradun, igniting outrage across the nation and drawing the scrutiny of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
Anjel Chakma, 24, a final-year MBA student, succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal attack on 9 December, after seventeen harrowing days in hospital. The assault, allegedly fueled by racial slurs, has underscored the persistent prejudices faced by people from India’s North-Eastern states.
The NHRC has swiftly taken cognisance of the incident, issuing notices to the Dehradun district magistrate and the city’s senior superintendent of police. Authorities have been directed to investigate the allegations meticulously and submit a detailed action report within seven days.
A copy of the case proceedings is also to be forwarded to the Uttarakhand chief secretary and director general of police. The commission has emphasized the urgent need to ensure the safety and dignity of all North-Eastern students across the state.
According to family accounts, Anjel was attacked while defending his brother, who had been mockingly called “Chinese” by his assailants. Despite asserting his identity as an Indian citizen, Anjel was reportedly struck with knives and blunt objects. His father, a BSF jawan serving in Manipur, described the assault as “brutal” and decried the racial overtones that culminated in his son’s untimely death.
Presiding NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo has taken note under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, observing that the incident reflects not only an egregious violation of Anjel’s right to life, dignity, and equality, but also a broader failure of local authorities to safeguard vulnerable communities. The complaint highlighted that the attack embodies deep-seated racial discrimination against North-Eastern citizens and demanded urgent systemic measures to prevent such hate-based crimes in the future.
The tragedy has resonated far beyond Dehradun. On Monday, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally spoke with Anjel’s father, assuring that the perpetrators would face stringent punishment. Leaders across the political spectrum have called for united and decisive action to eradicate hate crimes targeting North-Eastern communities, emphasising that no citizen should live under the shadow of fear or prejudice while pursuing education or livelihood in any part of India.
As the NHRC’s inquiry unfolds, the nation watches, demanding justice for Anjel Chakma and a reaffirmation of the principles of equality, dignity, and human rights for all.
With PTI inputs
