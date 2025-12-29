Hate doesn’t appear overnight: Rahul on Tripura student's killing, growing violence

“Hate doesn’t appear overnight.” That warning from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi framed his response on Monday to the killing of a Tripura student in Dehradun, as he accused the ruling BJP of normalising hatred through years of divisive narratives.

Twenty-four-year-old Angel (Anjel) Chakma and his brother Michael, residents of Nandannagar in West Tripura district, were attacked by a group of six men on 9 December in Dehradun after they objected to alleged racial slurs. Angel succumbed to his injuries on 26 December while undergoing treatment.

In a post on X, Gandhi described the killing as a hate crime and linked it to a broader political and social climate. “What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime,” he said.

“Hate doesn’t appear overnight. For years now, it is being fed daily — especially to our youth — through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it’s being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP,” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader said India’s foundations were being steadily eroded by such violence. “We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the Chakma family and the people of Tripura and Northeast. We are proud to call you our fellow Indian brothers and sisters,” Gandhi added.