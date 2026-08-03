Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ harassment case
Former WFI chief and co-accused Vinod Tomar cleared of all charges; detailed court order awaited
A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by a group of women wrestlers.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Ashwini Panwar pronounced the verdict, bringing to a close the criminal proceedings against the two after hearing final arguments in the case. The court had reserved its judgment on 2 July.
The prosecution stemmed from complaints lodged by six women wrestlers, who accused Singh of sexual harassment and other offences during his tenure as WFI chief.
Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against the former BJP MP in June 2023 under provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty, sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation.
In May 2024, the trial court had directed that charges of criminal intimidation be framed against Singh in connection with the complaints. However, it had discharged him in a separate complaint filed by one of the six wrestlers.
With Monday's ruling, both Singh and Tomar have been acquitted in the case. The detailed judgment, outlining the court's reasoning, is yet to be made public.
With PTI inputs