Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ harassment case

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by a group of women wrestlers.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Ashwini Panwar pronounced the verdict, bringing to a close the criminal proceedings against the two after hearing final arguments in the case. The court had reserved its judgment on 2 July.

The prosecution stemmed from complaints lodged by six women wrestlers, who accused Singh of sexual harassment and other offences during his tenure as WFI chief.