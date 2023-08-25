Delhi court acquits man in 2020 riots case due to insufficient investigation

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of rioting during the 2020 northeast Delhi clashes, citing that the police had filed the charge sheet in a mechanical manner without actually investigating the incidents.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala's decision was based on a lack of sufficient evidence to prove the accused's presence in the mob beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case pertained to Javed, who was accused of being part of a riotous mob that burned properties in northeast Delhi during the February 25, 2020 riots.