Delhi court directs officials to provide a copy of CCTV clip to Sisodia on manhandling claim

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed officials to provide AAP leader Manish Sisodia with the CCTV footage of its premises when he was allegedly manhandled by security personnel.

"As some allegations of manhandling against lockup officials were levelled on behalf of the accused earlier, the said footage has been directed to be preserved and produced... Let an extra copy of the above footage in a separate pen drive be also provided by the Assistant Engineer, Electrical, PWD to Reader of the court before next date and the same be supplied to counsel representing the said accused," Special Judge M.K. Nagpal said.

The court has posted the matter for hearing next on August 25.