Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to hospital

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia, who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday, party sources said.

She was hospitalised after her condition deteriorated, they said.

This is the third time in the past few weeks that Seema Sisodia, 49, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has been hospitalised.

She was admitted to the neurology department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in late April.