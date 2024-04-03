Arvind Kejriwal gets electric kettle, table, chair in Tihar Jail

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 3 April, directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide an electric kettle to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in view his "medical condition” and a table and a chair for reading books.

The court had on 1 April sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till 15 April in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the directions on an application moved by Kejriwal’s lawyer, who claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor required an electric kettle for heating water and for having tea.

“However, the jail provides tea in accordance with the jail rules only,” the application said.