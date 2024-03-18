Court asks Tihar officials to take Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha for oath

A Delhi court has directed Tihar Jail officials to take Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, to Parliament on Tuesday to enable him to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal directed the jail superintendent to ensure adequate security during Singh's movement. "The jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure that accused is taken to Parliament on 19.03.2024 under adequate security for the purpose of making and subscribing of oath as a Member and after the oath, he is also brought back to the jail safely," the judge said.

In an order passed on 16 March, the judge said during the visit, Singh will not be permitted to use a mobile phone or speak to any other accused, suspect or witness in this case, or in a connected case being conducted by the CBI.

He shall also not be permitted to address the press or hold any public meeting, judge Nagpal said. However, he may be permitted to meet his counsel as well as his family members during the visit, the judge said.