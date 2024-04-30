Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of Manish Sisodia, says stage not right

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 30 April, dismissed the bail pleas of former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail.

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and the ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.