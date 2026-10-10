Delhi court dismisses Parvesh Verma’s defamation complaint against Saurabh Bharadwaj

The complaint alleged that Bharadwaj’s remarks insinuated that Verma had used his political influence to favour school officials connected with the case. Those assertions formed part of Verma’s complaint and were not findings against him.

The proceedings had been under way for several months. The court recorded Verma’s statement and witness testimony in July, before issuing a pre-cognisance notice to Bharadwaj in August seeking his response. Arguments on whether the complaint should proceed were subsequently heard in August and September.

Saturday’s decision brings the complaint to an end at that preliminary stage, with the magistrate declining to proceed on the basis of the remarks presented before her. The detailed order is expected to explain how the court assessed the wording and context of the disputed posts.

The case also formed part of a wider political confrontation between the two leaders. They have traded accusations since Verma slapped an AAP supporter during a road inspection in Vikaspuri amid complaints about poor-quality public works.

The court’s decision concerns the defamation complaint arising from Bharadwaj’s statements. It does not determine the merits of the underlying school-related POCSO case.

With IANS inputs