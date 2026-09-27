WATCH: Delhi minister Parvesh Verma appears to 'slap' man during road inspection

Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma was seen in a video appearing to slap a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar

The incident followed an argument over the quality of a newly constructed road, according to AAP leaders

Verma said AAP workers had abused his family and that the viral video did not show the full context; the man has said he was recording the inspection and denied abusing Verma

Delhi Public Works Department minister Parvesh Verma was seen appearing to slap a man during a road inspection in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Sunday, after an argument broke out over the quality of a newly constructed road.

A video of the incident, shared by AAP leaders, shows Verma pulling down the mobile phone of a man who was recording the proceedings before appearing to slap him across the face. A security guard then intervened as the man confronted the minister.

The confrontation took place while Verma was inspecting road construction work in the area. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and his supporters were present and questioned the quality of the newly laid road, claiming that its surface was coming off. Singh also demonstrated this by pulling up a portion of the road surface, according to reports.

The man seen in the video was identified as Saheb Singh, who said he handles social media activities for the local MLA.