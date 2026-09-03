Raghav Chadha marked ‘shifted’ in Punjab SIR rolls, claims revenge politics by AAP

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government of political vendetta after his voter record in Mohali was classified as “permanently shifted” in the draft electoral rolls prepared under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision.

Chadha, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab as an AAP member in 2022, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April this year along with six other AAP MPs under the anti-defection law’s merger provision.

“The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls. I am a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, with my voter ID registered in Mohali, Punjab. Yet my name has been classified as ‘shifted’ in the draft electoral rolls,” he said in a post on X.

Chadha acknowledged that the document was a draft and said corrections could be sought during the continuing claims and objections process. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published in October 2026.

He said he had already begun using the remedies available under the SIR guidelines to have his electoral record corrected.

The BJP leader maintained that the classification was not merely an administrative error but part of a campaign of retaliation against former AAP leaders who had crossed over to the BJP.

Chadha alleged that Punjab government officials were involved at every stage of the process, from marking and verifying his record to processing it at higher levels.