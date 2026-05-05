Raghav Chadha accuses AAP of ‘vendetta politics’ after meeting President Murmu
Ex-AAP MPs allege harassment after joining BJP; claim misuse of state machinery in Punjab
Raghav Chadha on 5 May accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of indulging in “dangerous vendetta politics” and misusing state machinery to target MPs who recently quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Chadha, along with three other Rajya Sabha MPs, met Droupadi Murmu and submitted a representation alleging harassment and politically motivated action following their exit from AAP on 24 April.
“All those MPs who exercised their constitutional right to express disagreement… have been presented today before the President,” Chadha said, alleging that dissenters were branded corrupt after leaving the party.
He claimed former AAP MPs who joined the BJP are facing intimidation and coercive action from Punjab authorities.
Specific allegations cited
Chadha alleged that former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh was attacked, with stones thrown at his residence and “traitor” written outside his home.
He also claimed that industrialist and MP Rajendra Gupta’s factory in Punjab’s Malwa region was targeted, alleging that water supply was cut and regulatory raids were carried out to initiate closure.
Further, he said cases registered against MP Sandeep Pathak were “malicious and fabricated”.
“These FIRs and notices are so frivolous that they are not worth the paper they are written on. The judiciary will tear them apart,” Chadha said.
Warning to Punjab govt
Chadha warned that using agencies such as the police, vigilance and pollution authorities for political purposes was a “dangerous game”.
“You may have started it, but the end will not be good. This must stop,” he said, adding that the BJP controls governments in multiple states.
He also alleged that attempts were being made to target him through fabricated cases and social media campaigns.
Pathak alleges ‘fear and panic’
Sandeep Pathak said the AAP was resorting to coercive measures out of “fear and panic”.
“They are filing FIRs, conducting raids and trying to intimidate people… go ahead, file FIRs, but do not back off afterwards. We will fight legally,” he said.
Pathak added that the President assured them that constitutional protections would be upheld.
Chadha also took a swipe at the ruling party in Punjab, claiming its tenure was nearing its end and accusing it of misusing governance tools for political retaliation.
In a post on X later, he said the delegation had conveyed concerns over alleged misuse of state machinery and asserted that democratic choices must be respected.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines