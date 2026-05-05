Raghav Chadha accuses AAP of ‘vendetta politics’ after meeting President Murmu

Raghav Chadha on 5 May accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of indulging in “dangerous vendetta politics” and misusing state machinery to target MPs who recently quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chadha, along with three other Rajya Sabha MPs, met Droupadi Murmu and submitted a representation alleging harassment and politically motivated action following their exit from AAP on 24 April.

“All those MPs who exercised their constitutional right to express disagreement… have been presented today before the President,” Chadha said, alleging that dissenters were branded corrupt after leaving the party.

He claimed former AAP MPs who joined the BJP are facing intimidation and coercive action from Punjab authorities.

Specific allegations cited

Chadha alleged that former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh was attacked, with stones thrown at his residence and “traitor” written outside his home.

He also claimed that industrialist and MP Rajendra Gupta’s factory in Punjab’s Malwa region was targeted, alleging that water supply was cut and regulatory raids were carried out to initiate closure.

Further, he said cases registered against MP Sandeep Pathak were “malicious and fabricated”.