Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till 20 May

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 7 May extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till 20 May, in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

It was a big day for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, whose plea challenging his arrest by the agency was heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. However, the two-judge bench of the top court decided to pronounce their verdict on his interim bail plea on 9 May or in the next week when it will hear his plea again.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court extended his judicial custody on the expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier, while seeking Kejriwal's judicial custody, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S. V. Raju, for ED, had stated that it reserves the right to request the AAP supremo's further custody in the future.

"... in view the ruling of the Hon’ble Apex Court in case V. Senthil Balaji Vs. State....., the ED reserves its right to seek further custody remand of the accused," the court had noted.