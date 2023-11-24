Delhi court extends Sanjay Singh's judicial custody until 4 Dec

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by 10 days in connection with a money laundering case in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Singh was produced before special judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court upon the expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody.

Seeking bail in the case, Singh has also moved an application, which is likely to come up for hearing on 25 November. Singh's counsel Mohd Irshad said the bail application was filed in the court’s registry.

While the judge extended Singh's judicial custody until 4 December, he noted the investigating officer's submission that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly, within the prescribed time.