Delhi court extends Sanjay Singh's judicial custody until 4 Dec
A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by 10 days in connection with a money laundering case in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Singh was produced before special judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court upon the expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody.
Seeking bail in the case, Singh has also moved an application, which is likely to come up for hearing on 25 November. Singh's counsel Mohd Irshad said the bail application was filed in the court’s registry.
While the judge extended Singh's judicial custody until 4 December, he noted the investigating officer's submission that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly, within the prescribed time.
Last time, the judge had allowed Singh to sign some documents related to development work as an MP.
The judge had also directed the authorities concerned to produce Singh before a court in Punjab after the court was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar, Punjab, in a defamation case there.
Earlier, Nagpal had allowed Singh to sign certain cheques as he requested to do so for his family expenses, and other work that he is obliged to do as an MP.
The concerned jail authorities were directed to ensure proper treatment to Singh, including from his private doctor. "Court sees no reason to refuse private medical treatment to the accused. Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment," the judge had said.
Singh, who had moved Delhi High Court against his arrest and remand, was denied any relief as Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma dismissed his plea, calling it premature. Singh then moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order that upheld his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
On 13 October, Singh had told Nagpal that the ED has become an 'entertainment department'. The judge had directed him not to discuss unrelated matters or give speeches inside the court, or he would ask for his production through video conferencing in future.
The financial probe agency arrested Singh on 4 October after carrying out searches at his residence in Delhi's North Avenue area. Singh was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
