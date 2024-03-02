Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, Singh

A Delhi court on Saturday, 2 February, extended the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case by five days.

The two were produced before special judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of their previously-extended judicial custody, and will now remain in jail until 7 March in the case being probed by the ED (Enforcement Directorate). A detailed order is awaited.

On 17 January, the court reserved its decision on whether to entertain Sisodia's regular bail plea in the case considering his pending curative petition before the Supreme Court, following arguments from both the ED and Sisodia's legal counsel.