Delhi court grants bail to JNU students arrested during protest march
Opposing custody, the students’ counsel says the accused will cooperate with the probe and submit written undertakings
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to all 14 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students arrested during a march from the campus to the Union Ministry of Education.
The students, including three office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), were produced before the Patiala House Court following their arrest during a confrontation with the Delhi Police on Thursday. The court granted bail to all 14 on personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each.
During the hearing, Delhi Police sought judicial custody, arguing that it was necessary to advance the investigation. The prosecution contended that nearly 300 protesters had attempted to carry out a “Long March” without prior permission. When police erected barricades to stop them, the demonstrators allegedly engaged in scuffles and assaulted officers. Several police personnel were reported injured, and authorities maintained that the protest was not peaceful.
The investigating agency also told the court that some of the accused had been involved in previous protests where force was allegedly used, adding that four FIRs had earlier been registered in connection with similar incidents.
Opposing the plea for custody, counsel for the students argued that the accused were willing to cooperate fully with the investigation and were prepared to submit written undertakings to that effect.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court declined the request for judicial custody and granted bail.
The confrontation erupted after students attempted to march beyond the university campus despite the administration stating that no permission had been granted for demonstrations outside the premises. While Delhi Police have alleged violence and physical assault on officers, the students and the JNU Teachers Association have condemned what they described as excessive force and a violation of democratic rights.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines