Delhi court grants bail to JNU students arrested during protest march

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to all 14 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students arrested during a march from the campus to the Union Ministry of Education.

The students, including three office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), were produced before the Patiala House Court following their arrest during a confrontation with the Delhi Police on Thursday. The court granted bail to all 14 on personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

During the hearing, Delhi Police sought judicial custody, arguing that it was necessary to advance the investigation. The prosecution contended that nearly 300 protesters had attempted to carry out a “Long March” without prior permission. When police erected barricades to stop them, the demonstrators allegedly engaged in scuffles and assaulted officers. Several police personnel were reported injured, and authorities maintained that the protest was not peaceful.