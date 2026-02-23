Clashes erupt during anti-VC protest at JNU; Left groups, ABVP trade allegations
Several students injured in late-night violence; university warns of strict action as rival student bodies blame each other
Several students were injured after a protest against the vice-chancellor turned violent at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) late Sunday night, with Left-backed groups and ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) accusing each other of triggering the clashes, while authorities warned of strict action against unruly behaviour on campus.
Tensions escalated around 1.30 am on Monday when a march called by the Left-backed JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union) towards the East Gate — termed ‘Samta Juloos’ — led to a confrontation between rival student groups, officials said.
The protest demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and revocation of a rustication order. Pandit had earlier sparked controversy after remarks in an interview that communities “cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card”, which the JNUSU described as “casteist” and “insensitive”.
Videos shared by both sides purportedly showed masked individuals hurling stones and carrying sticks on campus.
Rival claims over violence
Left-affiliated student groups alleged that ABVP members began stone-pelting when protesters gathered at the site, while the ABVP released videos showing masked individuals moving around the campus before the clashes.
Naming several students from Left-backed organisations, the ABVP accused them of starting a physical altercation and later throwing stones, including attacks on women students.
The JNUSU, meanwhile, alleged that students demanding an apology and resignation of the vice-chancellor were attacked with stones and bricks, forcing many to take shelter inside the central library.
“Members of the ABVP threw stones and bricks at the encampment site and physically attacked the protesting students with sticks, creating an atmosphere of fear on campus,” a JNUSU statement said.
The union also announced a ‘Long March’ to the Ministry of Education on 26 February, reiterating its demand for Pandit’s resignation.
Administration warns of action
In an official statement, the JNU administration said several academic buildings were allegedly locked by protesting students and claimed some protesters entered the central library and “reportedly threatened” students to join the protest.
“It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on campus on the night of 22 February. The JNU administration has taken very serious cognisance of these disturbing incidents,” the statement said.
Condemning the violence, the administration added, “Strict action is being taken under university rules and the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). Classes and other academic activities are continuing as scheduled.”
The ABVP earlier claimed the violence began after Left-backed protesters allegedly attacked students studying in reading rooms. At a press conference, former JNUSU general secretary Vaibhav Meena alleged that a mob of around 150-200 people targeted ABVP activists and several supporters were hospitalised.
“The protesters led by the JNUSU resorted to violence. Six to seven ABVP members had to be admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. We have their medico-legal case (MLC) reports,” Meena claimed.
University authorities said further action would follow as investigations into the incident continue.
