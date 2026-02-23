Clashes erupt during anti-VC protest at JNU; Left groups, ABVP trade allegations

Several students were injured after a protest against the vice-chancellor turned violent at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) late Sunday night, with Left-backed groups and ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) accusing each other of triggering the clashes, while authorities warned of strict action against unruly behaviour on campus.

Tensions escalated around 1.30 am on Monday when a march called by the Left-backed JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union) towards the East Gate — termed ‘Samta Juloos’ — led to a confrontation between rival student groups, officials said.

The protest demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and revocation of a rustication order. Pandit had earlier sparked controversy after remarks in an interview that communities “cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card”, which the JNUSU described as “casteist” and “insensitive”.

Videos shared by both sides purportedly showed masked individuals hurling stones and carrying sticks on campus.

Rival claims over violence

Left-affiliated student groups alleged that ABVP members began stone-pelting when protesters gathered at the site, while the ABVP released videos showing masked individuals moving around the campus before the clashes.

Naming several students from Left-backed organisations, the ABVP accused them of starting a physical altercation and later throwing stones, including attacks on women students.

The JNUSU, meanwhile, alleged that students demanding an apology and resignation of the vice-chancellor were attacked with stones and bricks, forcing many to take shelter inside the central library.