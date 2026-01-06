JNU seeks FIR over protest slogans, administration tightens grip

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sought the registration of a police case after students allegedly raised what the administration described as “highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory” slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah during a late-night programme on campus, sharply escalating its long-running conflict with the university’s predominantly Left-leaning students’ union.

In a letter addressed to the station house officer of Vasant Kunj (North), the JNU administration said the slogans were raised during an event titled 'A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba', organised at around 10.00 pm on Monday, 5 January by students associated with the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU). The university has asked Delhi Police to register an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the administration, the gathering at the Sabarmati premises initially appeared to be a small commemoration of the 5 January 2020 campus violence, with around 30–35 students present. However, it claimed the nature of the programme changed after a Supreme Court verdict on the bail pleas of former JNU student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, following which some participants allegedly raised slogans that the university said crossed the line from dissent into incitement.

In both its police complaint and a public statement issued by the registrar, the university asserted that the slogans reflected a “wilful disrespect for constitutional institutions” and amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court. “All stakeholders must understand the clear distinction between dissent, abuse and hate speech which leads to public disorder,” the statement said, warning that strict action would follow any further violations of campus rules.