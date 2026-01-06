Umar Khalid verdict: JNU students raise controversial slogans against PM, Shah

A wave of political fervor swept through the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Monday night, as students gathered to voice their dissent following the Supreme Court’s denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 riots conspiracy case.

In the midst of the sprawling university grounds, slogans condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reverberated through the air, capturing the intensity of youthful protest and ideological expression.

According to a video circulating on social media, students raised slogans as part of what the JNU Students’ Union president, Aditi Mishra, described as an annual commemoration. “Every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence which occurred on the campus on 5 January 2020,” Mishra explained. She insisted that the chants were rooted in ideology rather than personal attack, asserting that the protest sought to highlight broader issues rather than target individuals.