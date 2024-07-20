JNU in Modi years: Increased funding, curbs on dissent

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, a stronghold of leftist ideology, has seen a significant increase in funding under the current political regime.

A Right to Information (RTI) request filed by a Pune activist Praful Sarda revealed that JNU received a total subsidy of Rs 2,055 crore between 2004–05 and 2014–15 under Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The matter came to light after the activist asked for every information related to the subsidies given to JNU during Modi's tenure.

In contrast, the subsidy surged to Rs 3,030 crore from 2015-16 to 2022-23, indicating a 1.5 times increase in funding during the Modi regime.