Delhi court grants interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar on medical grounds

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim bail for a week on health grounds to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar who has been accused of beating to death a former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Dhankar.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar was dealing with Kumar's interim bail application filed citing his torn ligament and surgery to be performed on July 26. Kumar has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

"Keeping in view the present medical condition of the applicant or accused, it is ordered that he be released on interim bail for a period of one week, from July 23 to July 30," the judge said.