On 17 October, it had issued bailable warrants after a process server reported that Rathee's house was locked when he attempted to serve notice. The court had also issued fresh summons to Rathee at his address in Gurugram, Haryana.

Rathee's advocate had submitted that he ordinarily resides in Austria and had travelled to India to attend the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.

The court had noted that Rathee was first summoned in July 2019.

The case stems from a defamation complaint filed by Pandey in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video about him on his YouTube channel.