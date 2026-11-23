Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Dhruv Rathee in 2018 defamation case
The matter has been listed for further proceedings on 3 December. A detailed order is awaited
Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case
The complaint was filed by Vikas Pandey over a video uploaded on Rathee's YouTube channel
The court lists the matter for further proceedings on 3 December
Judicial Magistrate Anam Rais Khan issued the warrant in a case filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan, alias Vikas Pandey, over a video uploaded on Rathee's YouTube channel.
The matter has been listed for further proceedings on 3 December. A detailed order is awaited.
Earlier, on 31 October, the court had issued fresh bailable warrants against Rathee.
On 17 October, it had issued bailable warrants after a process server reported that Rathee's house was locked when he attempted to serve notice. The court had also issued fresh summons to Rathee at his address in Gurugram, Haryana.
Rathee's advocate had submitted that he ordinarily resides in Austria and had travelled to India to attend the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.
The court had noted that Rathee was first summoned in July 2019.
The case stems from a defamation complaint filed by Pandey in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video about him on his YouTube channel.