Google withholds Dhruv Rathee’s YouTube video in India after HC proceedings

Google on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it has withheld in India a YouTube video by social media influencer Dhruv Rathee after a government-appointed panel directed action over allegations that the video was defamatory and hurt religious sentiments.

Google, which owns YouTube, made the submission before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma while hearing a petition filed by lawyer Amita Sachdeva.

Sachdeva has alleged that Rathee published a "highly derogatory and communally sensitive" video on March 21 that had garnered millions of views and contained what she described as "false, misleading, and provocative statements" insulting Bhagwan Shri Ram, Bhagwan Shri Krishna and Sita Devi.

Google's counsel told the court that the company had acted pursuant to an order of the Centre's Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC). The video has been withheld only in India, while the question of blocking it globally is pending before a division bench of the High Court.

Sachdeva argued that the GAC had directed Google on July 15 to take down the video within 24 hours, but the company's decision to withhold it only in India amounted to "partial compliance".

"Issue regarding global injunction is already pending before the division bench. Whatever they could do, they have already done," Justice Sharma said.