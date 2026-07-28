Parl. panel summons Meta, X, Google, Snapchat over privacy, public order

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has summoned representatives of Meta, X, Google and Snapchat to appear before it on 3 August to discuss issues relating to user privacy and the maintenance of public order on digital platforms.

Moneycontrol reported that committee chairperson Nishikant Dubey announced the meeting in a post on X, saying the panel would seek explanations from the companies on the measures they have in place to safeguard the privacy of users, particularly women, children, farmers, rural communities and labourers, while ensuring compliance with laws relating to public order.

The meeting comes on the same day that Meta apologised for briefly removing a video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Facebook page, saying the content had been taken down "in error" before being restored.