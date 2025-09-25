Delhi court lifts gag order on journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta in Adani case

A Delhi district court on Thursday lifted the gag order that had restrained journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta from reporting on the Adani Group, allowing him temporary relief until the trial court hears him and issues a new directive.

District judge Sunil Chaudhary stated that Thakurta would not be bound to comply with the earlier restraint order until the senior civil judge considers his arguments and passes a fresh order. The trial court has now been directed to hear the matter on 26 September at 2.00 pm.

“Needless to say that Ld. trial court while passing the fresh orders on the application under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC will consider the principles of law settled qua the grant of interim injunction. The appeal is disposed off accordingly and the appellant will not be liable to follow the order dated 06.09.2025 till fresh orders are passed by the court of Ld. Senior Civil Judge upon hearing him,” the judge observed.

The original gag order had been passed on 6 September by senior civil judge Anuj Kumar Singh of the Rohini Court. It directed the removal of allegedly defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and restrained several journalists from publishing any further 'unverified and defamatory' information about the company.

In addition to naming five journalists, the civil judge had also issued an injunction against John Doe defendants (unidentified individuals).

Four journalists — Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskant Das, and Ayush Joshi — had earlier challenged the order in a separate appeal. Their appeal was allowed by district judge Ashish Aggarwal on 18 September.