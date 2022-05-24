Delhi Court reserves appeal seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain temples at Qutub Minar

The ruler failed to completely demolish the existing temples and only partial demolition was carried out after reusing the material of the temples, the said mosque was erected, it read.



In December last year, Civil Judge Neha Sharma noted that the plaintiffs have no absolute right to restore and worship in the property as public order which is an exception under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution. This requires the status quo be maintained and the protected monument to be used for no religious purpose. It is also an established fact that Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid was built atop existing temples, but the property was not being used for any religious purposes and no prayers were being offered here.



The court had observed that wrongs may have been committed in the past, "but such wrongs cannot be the basis for disturbing the peace of our present and future".



Referring to a portion of the Ayodhya judgment, the court had said: "Cognisant as we are of our history and of the need for the nation to confront it, Independence was a watershed moment to heal the wounds of the past. Historical wrongs cannot be remedied by the people taking the law into their own hands."