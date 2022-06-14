Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Satyendar Jain

On Monday, Satyendar Jain's custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been extended by two weeks.



On May 31, a day after the arrest of Jain in the money laundering case, a Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel sent him to the agency's custody till June 9 which was further extended to five days ending on Monday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court, just after the court hearing on June 9.



The Minister was taken to the ED headquarters when he felt uneasy outside the court and was taken to the hospital.