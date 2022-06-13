Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 2 weeks

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was extended by two weeks on Monday.



The city's Rouse Avenue Court extended his judicial custody in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in which he was being interrogated.



On May 31, a day after the arrest of Jain in the money laundering case, a Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel sent him to the agency's custody till June 9 which further extended to five days that was scheduled to end on Monday.



He was rushed to a nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court, just after the last court hearing.