Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

A Delhi court will pronounce later on Saturday, 16 March, its order on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking BRS leader K Kavitha's remand in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The agency produced Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, before special judge for ED cases M K Nagpal, and sought her custody for 10 days.

While being produced before the court, Kavitha termed her arrest as illegal and said, "We will fight it (case) out in court."

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Kavitha along with advocate Nitesh Rana, told the judge her arrest was "illegal".