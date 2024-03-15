ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha's premises, BRS calls it vindictive

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, 15 March, raided the premises of BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

It was not clear if the action is linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy linked case of the central agency in which the ED has questioned the BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao.

The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Reacting to the searches, BRS spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged that the raids were politically motivated and both BJP and Congress are hand-in-glove to harass leaders of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.