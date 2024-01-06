Delhi court sends Hizbul terrorist involved in 11 terror attacks to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court on Friday, 5 January sent a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Javed Ahmed Mattoo, an accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, to seven-day police custody.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police in coordination with other agencies on Thursday, 4 January arrested the A++ category terrorist, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his involvement in a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

On an application moved by the Delhi Police, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali of Patiala House Courts sent Mattoo (32) to police custody for a week. Mattoo a.k.a. Irsad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan, who hails from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He was allegedly involved in five grenade attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

Wanted in connection with 11 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Mattoo has been evading arrest for the last 13 years.

According to sources, the police are currently in search of the handler responsible for providing arms and ammunition to Mattoo in Delhi.

Mattoo was apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the Nizammudin area, where he had arrived to collect weapons and ammunition from his associates, acting upon the instructions of Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter Services Intelligence.