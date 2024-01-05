Hizbul terrorist involved in 11 terror attacks in J&K, nabbed in Delhi

An A++ category terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for his involvement in a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in coordination with other central agencies, the police said yesterday, 4 January.

The Hizbul Mujahideen—a militant outfit which aims to merge Kashmir with Pakistan—is designated as a terrorist organisation by India. It also operates in Pakistan, where it is not considered a terrorist outfit.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Javeed Ahmed Mattoo (32), a.k.a. Irsad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan, who hails from Sopore in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district. He was allegedly involved in five grenade attacks in the Valley.

Mattoo, categorised as an A++, had been evading arrest for the past 13 years. He was wanted in connection with 11 known terror attacks in J&K.

According to the special commissioner of police (special cell), H.G.S. Dhaliwal, the arrest was made possible through coordinated efforts with the central agencies.

“Sometime back, a tip-off was received saying that Mattoo would be arriving in the National Capital Region (NCR) to collect arms and ammunition. The Special Cell then activated its sleeper cells,” said Dhaliwal.

On Thursday, 4 January, specific information was received that Mattoo is in Delhi to acquire weapons at the behest of the Pakistan ISI, with plans to execute terror strikes in J&K and another location.