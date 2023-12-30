India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa a terrorist under UAPA
Landa, associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), was involved in a terror attack on the Punjab State Intelligence HQ in Mohali using a rocket-propelled grenade
India has designated Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, one of the most-wanted fugitives, as a 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Landa (34), a native of Harike, in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, and presently residing in Edmonton, Canada, is part of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which is listed as a terrorist organisation, per the ministry of home affairs.
Landa, backed by the cross-border agency, was allegedly involved in the terror attack and used a shoulder-mounted launcher to fire a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the Punjab State Intelligence headquarter in Mohali in 2022.
'Landa has been involved in supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in the state of Punjab, India,' a notification from the ministry reads. It also said he was involved in various criminal cases related to the 'raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in the state of Punjab and other parts of the country'.
The MHA notification also said that Landa and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace and creating law and order issues in Punjab and other anti-national activities in different parts of India.
An open ended warrant has been issued against Landa, who was already the subject of a look-out circular dated 9 June 2021.
He has also, under the UAPA Act, been added to the Fourth Schedule as a terrorist.
Last year, the Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Punjab, was the target of a dramatic RPG attack which Landa and his associates are alleged to have been involved in.
The gang's original target is believed to have been the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeeep Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. However, the perpetrators then apparently altered their plan, fearing a high casualty count if the attack occurred during a gathering or meeting, top sources in the Delhi Police said.
"The RPG was supplied by Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, and it was originally meant to be used to assassinate Sidhu Moosewala when he was at a public rally or event,” a senior police official told the IANS on the condition of anonymity.
However, with the shift in plans, the accused gangsters and terrorists allegedly opted to target the Punjab Police headquarters instead. This came to light, sources said, during an interrogation of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
According to official sources, the RPG was illicitly smuggled into India through the border with Pakistan, implicating the spy agency ISI. Rinda had reportedly enlisted members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang to carry out the operation.
Further investigation uncovered that Landa, a fugitive since the incident, had collaborated with Rinda, sharing manpower, logistics and resources in his role as second-in-command of the organisation.
Goldy Brar, another BKI operative, was found to have direct links with Landa, and was revealed to have been working closely with Rinda as well, according to investigations by the NIA (National Intelligence Agency).
