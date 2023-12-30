India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa a terrorist under UAPA

India has designated Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, one of the most-wanted fugitives, as a 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Landa (34), a native of Harike, in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, and presently residing in Edmonton, Canada, is part of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which is listed as a terrorist organisation, per the ministry of home affairs.

Landa, backed by the cross-border agency, was allegedly involved in the terror attack and used a shoulder-mounted launcher to fire a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the Punjab State Intelligence headquarter in Mohali in 2022.

'Landa has been involved in supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in the state of Punjab, India,' a notification from the ministry reads. It also said he was involved in various criminal cases related to the 'raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in the state of Punjab and other parts of the country'.

The MHA notification also said that Landa and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace and creating law and order issues in Punjab and other anti-national activities in different parts of India.