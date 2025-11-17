Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused to 10-day NIA custody
NIA is probing if Red Fort blast and Faridabad module are linked as part of a wider multi-state conspiracy spanning Delhi, J&K, and Haryana
A Delhi court on Monday remanded Amir Rashid Ali, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, to 10 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, marking a significant step in the multi-state terror probe.
Ali was produced before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, but the proceedings unfolded behind closed doors as media personnel were barred from entering the courtroom due to the sensitive nature of the case.
The November 10 blast — triggered by an explosives-laden Hyundai i20 that detonated near the iconic Red Fort — left 13 people dead and several others grievously injured, sending shockwaves through the national capital. Investigators have since pieced together a troubling trail: the car was being driven by Dr. Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based medical practitioner who, officials say, was part of a “white-collar” terror module with connections extending into Haryana.
This module came under the radar after a major crackdown in Faridabad, where authorities recovered explosives and materials indicating a sophisticated, well-funded operation. The blast vehicle, now confirmed to be registered in Ali’s name, has become a central link in the investigation.
According to senior officials, Ali was arrested on Sunday following intelligence inputs tying him directly to the procurement and movement of the vehicle used in the attack. His custodial interrogation is expected to focus on the module’s financing, logistical networks, and cross-border connections, as well as the planning that preceded the deadly explosion.
The NIA is also examining whether the Red Fort blast and the Faridabad module form part of a broader conspiracy involving multiple operatives across Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana.
Further details are awaited as the investigation gathers pace.
With PTI inputs
