Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused to 10-day NIA custody

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Amir Rashid Ali, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, to 10 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, marking a significant step in the multi-state terror probe.

Ali was produced before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, but the proceedings unfolded behind closed doors as media personnel were barred from entering the courtroom due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The November 10 blast — triggered by an explosives-laden Hyundai i20 that detonated near the iconic Red Fort — left 13 people dead and several others grievously injured, sending shockwaves through the national capital. Investigators have since pieced together a troubling trail: the car was being driven by Dr. Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based medical practitioner who, officials say, was part of a “white-collar” terror module with connections extending into Haryana.