Delhi court sentences serving CBI joint director, retired officer to jail in IRS assault case

A Delhi court has sentenced a serving Central Bureau of Investigation joint director and a retired police officer to three months’ imprisonment for assaulting an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and trespassing into his residence during a raid conducted over two decades ago.

Judicial Magistrate Shashank Nandan Bhatt passed the order against Ramneesh, currently serving as a joint director in the CBI, and retired police officer V. K. Pandey.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the two convicts.

Case dates back to 2000 raid

The case relates to an incident on 19 October 2000 when a CBI team conducted a search and arrest operation at the residence of IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area.