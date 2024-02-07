Delhi Court summons Kejriwal to appear before it on ED's complaint

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on 17 February in connection with the ED's complaint of non-compliance against him.

The ED has accused the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader of not complying with its multiple summonses to him in connection with a probe into an alleged money-laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra, who presided over the case, said she had taken cognizance of the complaint. "...summons are being issued to him to appear on February 17," the judge said.

Earlier in the day, the judge had reserved her order on the ED's complaint. The ED had submitted that it had concluded the arguments in the matter. “I am posting the matter for order at 4.00 pm,” the court had said.

On 31 January, the ED issued fresh summons to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on 2 February. This was the fifth summons issued to the AAP convenor. On 3 February, additional solicitor-general (ASG), S.V. Raju made submissions on behalf of the ED before the court.