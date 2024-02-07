Delhi Court summons Kejriwal to appear before it on ED's complaint
The ED has accused the AAP leader of not complying with its multiple summons to him in connection with an alleged money-laundering case
A Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on 17 February in connection with the ED's complaint of non-compliance against him.
The ED has accused the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader of not complying with its multiple summonses to him in connection with a probe into an alleged money-laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra, who presided over the case, said she had taken cognizance of the complaint. "...summons are being issued to him to appear on February 17," the judge said.
Earlier in the day, the judge had reserved her order on the ED's complaint. The ED had submitted that it had concluded the arguments in the matter. “I am posting the matter for order at 4.00 pm,” the court had said.
On 31 January, the ED issued fresh summons to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on 2 February. This was the fifth summons issued to the AAP convenor. On 3 February, additional solicitor-general (ASG), S.V. Raju made submissions on behalf of the ED before the court.
The ED had issued a fourth summons to Kejriwal on 13 January, asking him to appear before it on 18 January. On 2 February, the AAP said Kejriwal did not appear before the ED for questioning, and also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wants to topple the Delhi government.
"Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon 'unlawful'. We will comply with the lawful summons. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi government. We will not allow this to happen," the AAP said.
On 6 February, AAP minister Atishi addressed a press conference at which she claimed that ED officials have been trying to ‘scare’ and ‘threaten’ party leaders, but the AAP would not be scared of anyone. ED officials have been threatening and blackmailing witnesses so that they give their statements against the party and its officials, Atishi alleged.
