ED is not investigating scams, there is a scam in ED investigation: AAP leader Atishi

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 6 January raided premises linked to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, AAP Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta and others connected to the AAP.

The agency has searched at 10 locations linked to Bibhav Kumar as part of its money laundering probe in the Delhi Jal Board case. The ED is probing the issuance of 'illegal' Delhi Jal Board contracts for various projects valued at over Rs 30 crore.

AAP, however claimed the raids were a reaction to an expose against the agency scheduled by AAP senior leader and Delhi's Education Minister Atishi.

“Yesterday, I had said that I will be doing an 'explosive exposé' on ED at 10 am today. To stop this exposé and scare the AAP, ED has been conducting raids since 7 am in the morning against AAP leaders and workers. Raids are underway at the residences of our leader ND Gupta and the PA of CM Arvind Kejriwal. There are reports that the ED will conduct raids throughout the day against AAP leaders. The BJP-led central government is trying to scare the AAP using the probe agencies,” AAP leader and Delhi's education minister Atishiw was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference, she claimed that the ED officials have been trying to ‘scare’ and ‘threaten’ the party leaders but AAP will not be scared of anyone. ED officials has been threatening and blackmailing the witnesses so that they give their statements against the party and its officials, alleged Atishi.