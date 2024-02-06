ED is not investigating scams, there is a scam in ED investigation: AAP leader Atishi
AAP claims the ED raids were a reaction to an expose against the agency scheduled by AAP senior leader and Delhi's Education Minister Atishi
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 6 January raided premises linked to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, AAP Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta and others connected to the AAP.
The agency has searched at 10 locations linked to Bibhav Kumar as part of its money laundering probe in the Delhi Jal Board case. The ED is probing the issuance of 'illegal' Delhi Jal Board contracts for various projects valued at over Rs 30 crore.
AAP, however claimed the raids were a reaction to an expose against the agency scheduled by AAP senior leader and Delhi's Education Minister Atishi.
“Yesterday, I had said that I will be doing an 'explosive exposé' on ED at 10 am today. To stop this exposé and scare the AAP, ED has been conducting raids since 7 am in the morning against AAP leaders and workers. Raids are underway at the residences of our leader ND Gupta and the PA of CM Arvind Kejriwal. There are reports that the ED will conduct raids throughout the day against AAP leaders. The BJP-led central government is trying to scare the AAP using the probe agencies,” AAP leader and Delhi's education minister Atishiw was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Addressing a press conference, she claimed that the ED officials have been trying to ‘scare’ and ‘threaten’ the party leaders but AAP will not be scared of anyone. ED officials has been threatening and blackmailing the witnesses so that they give their statements against the party and its officials, alleged Atishi.
“In the name of this so-called scam, someone’s house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested…Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented…” she said.
Atishi further added that ED cases against AAP leaders entirely rest only on statements, and now it has also come to light that there is fraud in the testimony.
"To hide this fraud, ED is now deleting the audio recording of the CCTV footage," she alleged, asking “How many statements have the ED taken, how many have been recorded in CCTV, and how many of them have audio?”
Notably, AAP has been demanded that ED should place audio recording of all the interrogations of the last 1.5 years in front of the country and the court.
After the arrest of Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, multiple ED Summons have been sent to Delhi CM and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
