Developmental works won't stop even if I am jailed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 4 February, said the ongoing developmental works of his government for the people would not stop even if he was sent to jail.

Laying the foundation stone of two school buildings in Kirari, Kejriwal insinuated that political rivals targeted anyone successfully making a difference in governance: "Manish Sisodia was put in jail because he built schools. Satyendar Jain was sent to jail because he built Mohalla clinics."

Kejriwal alleged that central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation had similarly been unleashed on the AAP leaders—and that they were under pressure to switch allegiance: "But even if you put Kejriwal in jail, the (ongoing) works of building schools and mohalla clinics and providing free treatment to the people of Delhi will not stop. The BJP wants us to join their party but we will not bow down," he said.

Kejriwal has himself been asked to join the Delhi Police probe into his allegations that the BJP attempted to "poach" AAP MLAs; so has AAP leader Atishi. Kejriwal is also facing summons from the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Reacting on the interim budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on 1 February, Kejriwal said it allocated only 4 per cent of the total budget for schools and hospitals, while the Delhi government has been spending 40 per cent of its funds on education and health.