Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against NewsClick founder under UAPA

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 30 April, took cognisance of a charge sheet filed against NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha under anti-terror law UAPA in a case based on allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur said there was sufficient evidence against the accused in the case and directed the prosecution to supply a copy of the charge sheet to Purkayastha.

The judge fixed 31 May for arguments on framing of charges in the matter.

The court had in January allowed NewsClick HR head Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case.

The judge had pardoned Chakravarty, arrested in the case, on his application that claimed he had material information which he was willing to disclose to Delhi Police, which is investigating the matter.